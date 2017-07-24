Namibia Ranked 13th On Smallest Enviro Impact

A STUDY from MoneySuperMarket website ranks Namibia 13th among countries with the least environmental impact.

Mozambique tops the list followed by Ethiopia, Zambia, Kenya and Ghana ranked 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 7th, respectively.

The worldwide study shows that the majority of African countries were ranked high for small environmental impact, use of green energy, and low carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, as well as low air and waste pollution levels.

The new research highlights countries' individual contributions to the world's climate change as well as highlighting areas for improvement for each country.

Namibia ranked in the top third of the global study, as one of the countries with the smallest environmental impact, and generates about 89% of its energy from green sources.

In the same vein, Namibia's CO2 emissions equate to only 1,2 tonnes per person per year, compared to Mozambique's 0,1 tonnes per person.

Its air pollution rates are also amongst the lowest.

The enviornment ministry's spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda, said the ranking was a commendable achievement.

"This is clear demonstration that we are going in the right direction in implementing the Environmental Management Act of 2007," said Muyunda.

This, he added, was also recognition of government efforts in implementing international conventions on environmental protections, particularly the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

According to Muyunda, Namibia was committed to ensuring that human and industrial activities had a minimal impact on the environment.

"We are one of the few, if not the only country, with provisions dedicated to environmental protection in our Constitution under Article 95 (1)," Muyunda stated.

These rankings, he said, should inspire Namibians to work towards moving up the ladder so that the country ends up at number one.

"This also means that we need to put extra efforts in to ensure that we do not drop in the rankings," he added.