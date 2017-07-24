Namibia: Arson Killer Gets 38 Years in Jail

THE killing of a woman who died a week after an arson attack by her domestic partner left her with horrific burn wounds was brutal and merciless, a judge commented in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

Judge Christie Liebenberg made the remark during the sentencing of self-confessed killer Plesie Gowaseb (41), who admitted guilt on charges of murder and arson three weeks ago.

Judge Liebenberg sentenced Gowaseb (41) to an effective 38 years' imprisonment. Gowaseb received a 34-year prison term on a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, and was also sentenced to eight years in prison for arson, with four years of that jail term ordered to run concurrently with the sentence on the murder charge.

Gowaseb admitted at the start of his trial that he killed his domestic partner, Petrina /Goagoses (32), through an arson attack which he carried out at a farm at Dordabis during the night of 13 to 14 October 2012.

He told the court in a plea explanation that he went to the room where /Goagoses was staying, used a padlock to lock the door of the room from the outside, entered through a window, and poured paraffin in the room, before setting it on fire with

/Goagoses inside.

Gowaseb escaped from the burning room through the window.

/Goagoses also fled from the room through the window, while on fire. Having suffered burn wounds over about 70% of her body, she still lived for a week before she died in Katutura Intermediate Hospital in Windhoek on 21 October 2012.

Gowaseb and /Goagoses had been in a relationship from which three children were born, judge Liebenberg recounted during the sentencing. However, the court was told that their relationship was unstable, tempestuous and marred by mutual jealousy, physical fights and the opening and withdrawal of cases against each other with the police.

Gowaseb and /Goagoses were living separately at the time of the incident.

According to Gowaseb, he launched the attack on /Goagoses because he was blinded by anger after he had been rejected and insulted by her.

There could be no doubt that Gowaseb hatched a plan to kill

/Goagoses before he went to her room and started the deadly fire while she was sleeping, judge Liebenberg said. He added that it was aggravating that the crimes were not committed on the spur of the moment, but had been planned beforehand.

Said judge Liebenberg: "He waited until the deceased was asleep before he set his evil plan in motion."

Gowaseb carried out a brutal and merciless attack on a vulnerable person - also the mother of three of his children - in the safety of her own home, he noted. "His actions were unexpected and callous, perpetrated with direct intent to kill."

It was hard to imagine something more horrid than being set on fire like /Goagoses had been, judge Liebenberg said.

He also remarked that the case before him was another example of the extent of abuse and crimes committed on a daily basis in Namibian society, where the weak and vulnerable often pay with their lives for no reason at all. It was simply part of life that differences between people were likely to arise in virtually any relationship, but when that happened, people were still bound to the fundamental human rights enshrined in Namibia's Constitution, and the moral values endorsed and upheld by society, judge Liebenberg stated.

He added that while there could be no justification for Gowaseb's behaviour which could possibly be regarded as mitigation, the fact that he admitted guilt also had to carry considerable weight when deciding what his sentence would be.

Judge Liebenberg said he also took into account that Gowaseb spent three years in custody following his arrest in October 2012, before he was released while awaiting the start of his trial.

Defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht represented Gowaseb during the trial. The prosecution was represented by state advocate Ethel Ndlovu.