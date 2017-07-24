Africa: Bafana Bafana Advance to Next Round

A first half strike by Ryan Moon ensured South Africa maintained their dominance over Botswana as Bafana Bafana came out tops in the second leg of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier on Saturday at the Moruleng Stadium in Rustenberg.

The South Africans came into the return leg with a comfortable 2-0 away victory to their name after a stunning performance in Francistown last week.

It was in-form forward, Moon, who struck in the 11th minute, subsequently getting his second international goal after debutant Sipho Mbule went on a good run before laying off the ball for a well-positioned Moon, who comfortably slotted home.

The 19-year-old could have registered his brace just few minutes later after pouncing on a loose ball in the Botswana danger area to unleash a snap shot that went straight at the keeper, Mwampole Masule.

Botswana hardly troubled the home side, failing to send not a single attempt at goal throughout the half while the hosts continued piling on the pressure.

Alexander Cole's well struck volley in the 30th minute almost caught Masule off guard who watched the ball go over the bar.

The hardworking midfielder was back in the picture just a few minutes later, setting up Siphelele Ntshangase with a delightful through ball but quick thinking from Masule, who rushed off his line deprived Ntshangase of a shot.

Returning from the break, Bafana looked to continue where they left off with Cole sending a stinging shot just a few seconds after the resumption but the keeper had the shot well covered.

The troublesome Moon had an early chance of increasing his tally after an inviting cross from Dumisani Zuma landed in front of the young striker who fired straight at the oncoming Masule.

Botswana finally got their chance at goal in the 53rd minute which should have been converted after Lemogang Maswena's header from close range went just over the bar.

The Zebra's gained confidence and started moving the ball around but hardly caused troubles for the South African defence.

The result sees Bafana advancing 3-0 on aggregate to the final round where a tricky encounter against Zambia awaits them.

"This was a good performance by the boys. It could have been better; at one time we played well, the next we dipped in form but all in all a good result. We also gave a few players a run which gives us a wider variety of players to work with" said Bafana coach, Stuart Baxter.

Results

Central-East Zone

22.07.2017 Kampala Uganda 5-1 South Sudan (0-0)

22.07.2017 Kigali Rwanda 0-0 Tanzania (1-1)

23.07.2017 Bujumbura Burundi vs Sudan*

West Zone A

22.07.2017 Dakar Senegal 3-1 Sierra Leone (1-1)

22.07.2017 Bamako Mali 4-0 Guinea (0-0)

22.07.2017 Conakry Guinea 7-0 Guinea Bissau (3-1)

23.07.2017 Nouakchott Mauritania vs Liberia (2-0)

West Zone B

23.07.2017 Cotonou Benin vs Togo (1-1)

Southern Zone

22.07.2017 Moruleng South Africa 1-0 Botswana (2-0)

22.07.2017 Lusaka Zambia 3-0 Swaziland (4-0)

23.07.2017 Maseru Lesotho vs Comoros (0-2)

23.07.2017 Maputo Mozambique vs Madagascar (2-2)

23.07.2017 Luanda Angola vs Mauritius (1-0)

23.07.2017 Harare Zimbabwe vs Namibia (0-1)

*First leg