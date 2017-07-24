Rwanda: Habineza Promises Better Health Care, Inclusive Development

The Democratic Green Party presidential flag bearer, Frank Habineza, has said he will promote better health care and service delivery to all Rwandans by helping them access equitable health services.

He said this while campaigning in Nyamagabe and Nyanza districts in the Southern Province yesterday.

At Yyamugari site in Nyamagabe, close to 700 people turned up to listen to Habineza, which is the biggest crowd he has pooled since the campaigns started.

The Green Party chairman said he knew the area well because he worked there several years ago as an environmental protector.

"We are happy to be here, I was involved in the project here where we planted Agroforestry trees and gave cows to people, and I am therefore used to the area and it will be easy for me to develop it once elected," he said.

He further promised to revamp the current health scheme so that people get treatment of diseases which are not catered for under the current scheme.

"We want to revise Mutuelle de santé so that subscribers can get better treatment, as you know Rwandans who use Mutuelle de santé are not well treated and they are limited to genetic drugs only, we will revise this and subscribers will get treatment even abroad as other subscribers do," he said.

"We will also build more health facilities, your district does not have a referral hospital, we will build it here and build health centres in each sector," he said.

"A person cannot be healthy without clean water, we will ensure water cover is 100 percent and closer to the people to promote hygiene and sanitation to all Rwandans," he noted.

He said Nyamagabe District just like other parts have land issues due to the current land policy which obliges them to pay taxes and yet have no rights to plant crops of their choice.

"I will end this in September. You will enjoy rights on your land and will no longer pay taxes on it because it is our heritage from your parents and grandparents," he told his supporters.

In Nyanza District's Kivumu site , Habineza promised similar things like in his earlier rally but stressed that as the district is the home of Rwandan culture, he will promote Rwandan culture starting by promoting Kinyarwanda as a mother tongue among other cultural aspects.

Supporters hailed the manifesto saying it was well presented but stressed that they know at heart who they will vote for on Election Day.

"All candidates have a manifesto and we hope that whoever will be elected will help us develop more, I am ready to vote but can't disclose whom I will vote as it is my secret," said Alphonse Nsekanabo from Busasamana Sector, Nyanza District.

Habineza will today take his campaign rally to Huye and Nyaruguru districts also in the Southern Province.