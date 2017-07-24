Africa: Three-Star Zambia Complete Swaziland Double

Zambia on Saturday effortlessly advanced to the final round of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya 2018 qualifying stage of after a 3-0 home win over Swaziland.

The victory at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka saw the Chipolopolo advance 7-0 on aggregate, having managed a 4-0 win from the first leg six days earlier in Lobamba.

Goals from strikers Justin Shonga and Brian Mwila including one from defender Simon Silwimba put the result over both legs beyond doubt.

Shonga put Zambia ahead in the second minute after he chipped the ball over goalkeeper Sandile Ginindza.

Mwila made it 2-0 in the 41st minute punishing Ginindza for a poor clearance. The goal was his second in successive matches after registering his name on the score cards in the first leg.

The homers ended the contest on the stroke of halftime when Silwimba powered his way past three defenders to beat Ginindza.

The result also hit an emotional note for Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda who finally won his first home game in charge since his appointment last September. He had earlier suffered a 2-1 loss to Nigeria in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier and 1-0 to Mozambique in a Total AFCON Cameroon 2019 qualifier.

Meanwhile, Zambia head into the last qualifying phase where they will face Bafana Bafana who beat Botswana 1-0 also on Saturday in Moruleng to advance 3-0 on aggregate.

The winner over both legs in August's fixtures will qualify to next year's finals in Kenya.

Results

Central-East Zone

22.07.2017 Kampala Uganda 5-1 South Sudan (0-0)

22.07.2017 Kigali Rwanda 0-0 Tanzania (1-1)

23.07.2017 Bujumbura Burundi vs Sudan*

West Zone A

22.07.2017 Dakar Senegal 3-1 Sierra Leone (1-1)

22.07.2017 Bamako Mali 4-0 Guinea (0-0)

22.07.2017 Conakry Guinea 7-0 Guinea Bissau (3-1)

23.07.2017 Nouakchott Mauritania vs Liberia (2-0)

West Zone B

23.07.2017 Cotonou Benin vs Togo (1-1)

Southern Zone

22.07.2017 Moruleng South Africa 1-0 Botswana (2-0)

22.07.2017 Lusaka Zambia 3-0 Swaziland (4-0)

23.07.2017 Maseru Lesotho vs Comoros (0-2)

23.07.2017 Maputo Mozambique vs Madagascar (2-2)

23.07.2017 Luanda Angola vs Mauritius (1-0)

23.07.2017 Harare Zimbabwe vs Namibia (0-1)

*First leg