Kenya: 20 Killed as Militias Clash in Herale, Somalia

At least 20 people were killed in a two-day fierce gun-battle between rival militias in central Somalia.

More than 40 others are said to have been injured after Galmudug forces and Ahlu Sunna wal-Jamea, a Sufi militia, in central Somalia, clashed in Friday and Saturday.

CAUSE

The two sides reportedly locked horns over control of Herale town in the Galgadud region.

Local media reported relative calm in the area on Saturday after President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo called for immediate ceasefire Friday.

"An ugly war has taken place at Herale over the last several days," said President Farmajo.

"It is intolerable and must be stopped immediately."

Tensions, however, remain high as the two sides are said to have been sending fighters into Herale.

TALKS

According to reports, residents began fleeing the town last week.

President Farmajo said he would dispatch a fact-finding mission to the area.

Herale is located about 600km north of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The Ahlu Sunna controls large parts of Galgadud--an administrative region in Galmudug State.

The Sufi militia does not recognise the Federal government-backed Galmudug administration and peace talks to resolve the dispute collapsed in April in Mogadishu.