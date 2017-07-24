23 July 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Uganda: Namibia Beat Uganda 48-24

Tagged:

Related Topics

UGANDA'S Rugby Cranes suffered their first loss in the 2017 Africa Gold Cup after a 48-24 pummeling by Namibia at Legends on Saturday.

Favourites before kickoff, Namibia started on the back foot as the home side put up phases that led to the first points in the game.

Asuman Mugerwa crossed the white chalk early in the first half and Philip Wokorach made no mistake from the tee, converting for the home side to lead 7-0.

The visitors converted a penalty before crossing the line. The conversion gave Namibia the lead but Wokorach converted from the tee to level matters. Namibia ran riot thereafter and scored two tries to take a 22-10 lead at half time.

Uganda barely got a thing right at the start of the second half as Namibia dominated the scrummages, often forcing the hosts into errors.

With Ivan Magomu and Solomon Okia limping with injuries, the Namibians took advantage with their quick transition in attack.

Eric Mula marked his debut with a try as Uganda attempted a late comeback. Ivan Magomu combined well with Philip Wokorach for the latter to cut the deficit to 10 points (24-34).

Head coach John Duncan made changes late in the game and the visitors ran in two tries to seal their fourth straight win of the campaign.

Namibia now lead the six-team log with 20 points with a game to play in the campaign. - kawowo.com

Namibia tries: Justin Newman (2), Damian Stevens, Johan Tromp, David Philander, Niël van Vuuren, Gino Wilson

Conversions: Cliven Loubser & Helarius Kisting

Penalty: Cliven Loubser

Uganda

Can Bobi Wine Survive Robert Kyagulanyi?

"From the ghetto to Parliament", hundreds of posters and placards announced as Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.