UGANDA'S Rugby Cranes suffered their first loss in the 2017 Africa Gold Cup after a 48-24 pummeling by Namibia at Legends on Saturday.

Favourites before kickoff, Namibia started on the back foot as the home side put up phases that led to the first points in the game.

Asuman Mugerwa crossed the white chalk early in the first half and Philip Wokorach made no mistake from the tee, converting for the home side to lead 7-0.

The visitors converted a penalty before crossing the line. The conversion gave Namibia the lead but Wokorach converted from the tee to level matters. Namibia ran riot thereafter and scored two tries to take a 22-10 lead at half time.

Uganda barely got a thing right at the start of the second half as Namibia dominated the scrummages, often forcing the hosts into errors.

With Ivan Magomu and Solomon Okia limping with injuries, the Namibians took advantage with their quick transition in attack.

Eric Mula marked his debut with a try as Uganda attempted a late comeback. Ivan Magomu combined well with Philip Wokorach for the latter to cut the deficit to 10 points (24-34).

Head coach John Duncan made changes late in the game and the visitors ran in two tries to seal their fourth straight win of the campaign.

Namibia now lead the six-team log with 20 points with a game to play in the campaign. - kawowo.com

Namibia tries: Justin Newman (2), Damian Stevens, Johan Tromp, David Philander, Niël van Vuuren, Gino Wilson

Conversions: Cliven Loubser & Helarius Kisting

Penalty: Cliven Loubser