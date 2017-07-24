South Africa: Gauteng Pays Tribute to Ronnie Mamoepa

Photo: GCIS

Ronnie Mamoepa,left, and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa,right.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has expressed sorrow at the news of the passing of distinguished communicator and anti-apartheid activist, Ronnie Mamoepa.

Mamoepa died on Saturday at the age of 56, following complications arising from a stroke he suffered last month.

At the time of his death, Mamoepa was a spokesperson for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"On behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Government, let me pass our heartfelt condolences to the Mamoepa family, friends, comrades and the entire government communications fraternity. We would like to urge them to remain strong during this difficult time," said Premier Makhura.

Family spokesperson Groovin Nchabeleng said the Mamoepa family is still in shock as it comes to terms with the passing away of their brother, father and uncle.

He said the family appreciates the support, condolences, as well as messages of comfort that continue to pour in from around the country and on the different social media platforms.

The family held a prayer service on Sunday. Nchabeleng said there will be a prayer session every day from Monday from 6pm to 7pm.

"The family will announce details of the memorial service on Monday. Those who wish to send their condolences through social media platforms may use #RIPRonnie," said Nchabeleng.