24 July 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Gauteng Pays Tribute to Ronnie Mamoepa

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: GCIS
Ronnie Mamoepa,left, and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa,right.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has expressed sorrow at the news of the passing of distinguished communicator and anti-apartheid activist, Ronnie Mamoepa.

Mamoepa died on Saturday at the age of 56, following complications arising from a stroke he suffered last month.

At the time of his death, Mamoepa was a spokesperson for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"On behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Government, let me pass our heartfelt condolences to the Mamoepa family, friends, comrades and the entire government communications fraternity. We would like to urge them to remain strong during this difficult time," said Premier Makhura.

Family spokesperson Groovin Nchabeleng said the Mamoepa family is still in shock as it comes to terms with the passing away of their brother, father and uncle.

He said the family appreciates the support, condolences, as well as messages of comfort that continue to pour in from around the country and on the different social media platforms.

The family held a prayer service on Sunday. Nchabeleng said there will be a prayer session every day from Monday from 6pm to 7pm.

"The family will announce details of the memorial service on Monday. Those who wish to send their condolences through social media platforms may use #RIPRonnie," said Nchabeleng.

More on This

Government Saddened By Death of Ronnie Mamoepa

The Minister of Communications, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo joins the nation in mourning the loss of Mr Ronnie Mamoepa, who died on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.