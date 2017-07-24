23 July 2017

Kenya: Driver Vishram to Compete in 2017 Classic Safari Rally

By Abdul Sidi

Reigning Kenya National Rally Classic champion, Ramesh Vishram, will compete in this year's Kenya Airways East African Safari Classic.

Vishram, a member of Cementers Racing team, will be navigated by Riyaz Ismail as he competes in the rally for the fourth time. He competed in the 2011 and 2013 editions of the Safari Classic Rally alongside Atul Kochhar. He was navigated by Rohit Bhudia in 2015.

For about 10 years, Vishram was an active member of Daihatsu Rally Team when Kenya hosted one leg of the World Rally Championship, but landed a Ford Escort on the 2011 Safari Classic.

"Safari Classic Rally is a real test of man against machine. I love long sections. It's like doing a Kenya National Rally every day for nine days! Driving continuously needs mental and physical stamina as well as good planning and a reliable team," he said. Riyaz, who won the Kenyan Classic championship with Vishram last year, was a controller and service crew in the the Classic Safari.

"It's a rare chance to do the world's greatest event and I can only thank Cementers Racing and Ramesh for this golden opportunity," said Riyaz.

