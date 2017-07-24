Defending champions Unam and Wanderers qualified for the Rugby Premier League final after beating Walvis Bay and Western Suburbs respectively on Saturday.

Unam had a comfortable 44-0 victory against Walvis Bay, but the match between Wanderers and Suburbs was a humdinger, going into extra time before Wanderers emerged 24-22 victors.

It will be the third successive year that Unam and Wanderers will contest the final, after Unam won the title the previous two years.

Wanderers 24 Suburbs 22

The first semi was a cracking match that swayed to and fro as both teams played their hearts out.

Suburbs opened the scoring with a penalty by Justin Nel, but tries by prop Christo McNeish and centre Janre du Toit put Wanderers 12-6 ahead before another Nel penalty reduced the gap to 12-9 at the break.

In a mighty second half battle both teams had chances of scoring but desperate defence kept them at bay, with the only points coming via another Nel penalty to tie the score at 12-12 at full time.

The match went into extra time and Suburbs edged ahead through a Nel penalty, but a converted try by Wanderers eighthman Adriaan Booysen put them 19-15 ahead at the end of the first half of extra time.

With three minutes to go, Suburbs struck back with a converted try by Nikin Cloete, but Wanderers had the last laugh when hooker Gert Lotter went over from a maul.

Unam 44 Walvis Bay 0

The second semifinal was more one sided although Unam took a while to break down Walvis Bay's defence.

Two penalties by Unam fullback Lorenzo Louis put Unam 6-0 ahead while wing Chippy Lawrence scored the first try of the match just before halftime as Unam went into the break 11-0 ahead.

Unam scrum half Cameron Klassen dotted down early in the second half for a converted try as Unam went 18-0 ahead, while two converted tries in quick succession by flanker Renaud van Neel put Unam well clear at 32-0.

Unam attacked relentlessly and scored two more tries by Louis and Romanzo Lento to complete a comfortable win.

Unam, Wanderers to meet in final for third year in a row

Sport - Rugby | 2017-07-23

by Helge Schütz

