24 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Former Modelling Boss to Be Sentenced

The sentencing of former model boss Dawie de Villiers, who was found guilty on sexual assault charges, will take place in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

His sentencing has been postponed a number of times.

In February, De Villiers was found guilty on 32 of 38 charges, including raping a child, sexual assault, fraud, exposing children to pornography, and accessing child pornography.

The court found he was a poor witness and that his version of events had too many contradictions.

One of the minors had testified that De Villiers had asked her to take off her clothes in front of him. He claimed she was only engaged in method acting.

De Villiers said he did not stop her from taking off her clothes, as it was sensual and sexy, and he thought she wanted to do it.

The court accepted the minor's testimony.

De Villiers claimed the State witnesses had lied and conspired with M-Net's Carte Blanche programme to harm his reputation and that of his modelling agency.

News24

