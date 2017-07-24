24 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Thousands Turn Out for Atupele Rally in Zomba-Malosa - 'Write Off Udf At Your Own Peril'

By Zawadi Chilunga

Thousands of people flocked to Songani when the president of the United Democratic Front ( UDF) Atupele Muluzi, on Sunday invaded Zomba Malosa Constituency, the home of firmer president Joyce Banda where he addressed a public rally .

If the numbers which attended the rally are anything to go by, then the UDF leader has not lost his political prowes when it comes to mobilisation.

Atupele, who was accompanied by senior members of the UDF party including some members of parliament, told the gathering that he is, not bothered by what he called his detractors, say about him and his party, saying he is focused in making sure that he rebuilds a, strong party in readiness for the 2019 elections and also serving the country.

The UDF leader vowed not to involve himself "at any level with personal abuse" and the "gutter" sniping.

" Am not shaken by what our detractors say about me and the party. Let them say what they want because I know they can never say any thing good about us. These are enemies of the party," he said.

Atupele said the UDF top brass has been trying to put forward different ideas and approach.

He told the people that as president of the UDF he is on a national wide tour to interact with members and supporters of the party and hear from them on how the party can be strengthened.

Atupele was quick however to say that his party has not started the campaign yet.

He told the gathering that so far he has lined up meetings in Blantyre, Chikwawa and Mangochi.

Others who spoke at the rally were the party regional governor for the Eastern Region, a legislature , Abubakar Mbaya and the party Secretary General Kandi. Padambo.

Padambo said the crowds were amazing.

"What it shows is that people are interested in UDF and they are enthusiastic about Atupele and his ideas and his vision," he said.

A chief from the area also spoke and started by congratulating the UDF leader for his appointment as minister of health.

He, however, asked the minister to make sure that the Domasi hospital which he said has stalled is completed so that the people from the area do not have to go the, General Hospital for medical treatment.

