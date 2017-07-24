Caxito — The governor of the northern Bengo province, João Bernardo de Miranda, Friday called on the technicians of the facelift works of Caxito city, within the scope of the Integrated Infrastructures Programme, so that they are fast and meet the established deadlines.

Speaking to the press at the end of the guided visit to the projects in progress, João Miranda said that the work will dignify the image of the city and bring back the pride to its inhabitants.

The minister appealed to the population to collaborate with the technicians, to preserve alternative roads and facilitate the development of work carried out on the main and secondary streets.

"When these works are finished, the current constraints will all be in the past", he emphasized.

The rehabilitation works visited by the provincial governor of Bengo, João Bernardo de Miranda, started in May this year and are estimated at USD 69.17 million.

The project will comprise the paved road network and construction of pavements on the main roads, a distance of 9.300 meters, with the work under the umbrella of the National Directorate of Public Infrastructures (DNIP) in partnership with the Government of Bengo Province.