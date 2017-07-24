24 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bengo - Governor Wants More Speed in Facelift Works of Caxito

Tagged:

Related Topics

Caxito — The governor of the northern Bengo province, João Bernardo de Miranda, Friday called on the technicians of the facelift works of Caxito city, within the scope of the Integrated Infrastructures Programme, so that they are fast and meet the established deadlines.

Speaking to the press at the end of the guided visit to the projects in progress, João Miranda said that the work will dignify the image of the city and bring back the pride to its inhabitants.

The minister appealed to the population to collaborate with the technicians, to preserve alternative roads and facilitate the development of work carried out on the main and secondary streets.

"When these works are finished, the current constraints will all be in the past", he emphasized.

The rehabilitation works visited by the provincial governor of Bengo, João Bernardo de Miranda, started in May this year and are estimated at USD 69.17 million.

The project will comprise the paved road network and construction of pavements on the main roads, a distance of 9.300 meters, with the work under the umbrella of the National Directorate of Public Infrastructures (DNIP) in partnership with the Government of Bengo Province.

Angola

300 Illegal Immigrants Repatriated

Three hundred citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were detained and expelled administratively to their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.