24 July 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Cocaine Worth R7.4 Million Intercepted At O.R. Tambo Airport

Tagged:

Related Topics

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) intercepted 26kg of cocaine worth an estimated R7.4 million at OR Tambo International Airport.

Friday's bust happened when customs officials and detector dogs intercepted the cocaine cosmetics from Sao Paolo, Brazil, in transit to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The shipment of narcotics was discovered when officers identified the cosmetic products for inspection where the detector dog gave a positive indication. Upon examination, the bottles of cosmetic products were found to contain white cream, which dried up quicker than normal cream and became powdery when dry.

A narcotic test on randomly selected bottles confirmed the contents to be cocaine.

SARS handed over the goods to the South African Police Services and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations for further investigation and safe keeping.

South Africa

Govt Exploring Investment Opportunities With Indonesia

South Africa and Indonesia have agreed to identify sectors to exploit investment opportunities. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.