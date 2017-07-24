South Africa: Cocaine Worth R7.4 Million Intercepted At O.R. Tambo Airport

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) intercepted 26kg of cocaine worth an estimated R7.4 million at OR Tambo International Airport.

Friday's bust happened when customs officials and detector dogs intercepted the cocaine cosmetics from Sao Paolo, Brazil, in transit to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The shipment of narcotics was discovered when officers identified the cosmetic products for inspection where the detector dog gave a positive indication. Upon examination, the bottles of cosmetic products were found to contain white cream, which dried up quicker than normal cream and became powdery when dry.

A narcotic test on randomly selected bottles confirmed the contents to be cocaine.

SARS handed over the goods to the South African Police Services and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations for further investigation and safe keeping.