Kenya: Kiplagat, Chepkirui Win Gold in Bahamas

Kenyans Edwin Kiplagat and Emmaculate Chepkirui on Saturday night swept to victories in boys' and girls' 3,000m at the Commonwealth Youth Games that were due to end Sunday in Nassau, Bahamas.

Chepkirui, who is fresh from winning silver in girls' 3,000m at the World Under-18 Championships that ended nine days ago in Nairobi, dominated to win in 9 minutes and 25.40 seconds.

Chepkirui, who is also a 5,000m silver medallist from the 2016 World Under-20 Championships, edged out Katrina Robinson from New Zealand to second place in 9:27.40 as Canadian Brogan MacDougall claimed bronze in 9:29.34.

Kiplagat was emphatic in his delivery, winning his race by 13 seconds in 8.23.96, beating Canadian Joshua De Souza in 8:35.25 and Francis Damasi from Tanzania in 8:37.51.

Efforts by James Mwangi in the boys 800m fell short, when he finished fifth in 1:55.45 in the final won by Briton Alex Botterill in 1:52.22 , followed by Jordan Doris from Australia and Briton Joshua Allen in 1:52.82 and 1:53.09 respectively.

However, it's Mwangi, who gave Kenya its first victory on the opening day on Thursday in boys' 1,500m, while Viola Chemutai, who launched the medal hunt for Kenya with silver in girls' 1,500m, failed to reach girls' 800m final.

Kenya entered the final day on Sunday in third place in the medal standing with three gold medals and a silver. Australia topped with four gold and six silver followed by England three gold, three silver and five bronze.