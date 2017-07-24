South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Raw Water Tariffs in Eastern Cape

press release

DWS consulted stakeholders on raw water tariffs

The Department of Water and Sanitation through the Mzimvubu-Tsitsikamma Proto Catchment Management Agency consulted with stakeholders about the raw water tariffs on 20-21 July 2017 in East London and Port Elizabeth respectively. Every financial year the department is mandated to consult with stakeholders pertaining to raw water tariffs pricing. This process assists with discussions around the proposed water tariffs for the 2018/2019 financial year for the water management area and bulk raw water.

In addition, the consultation sessions serve as platforms whereby users are given an opportunity to comment or make inputs with regards to the proposed tariffs.

The proposed raw water tariffs are as follows:

SECTOR

FULL COST 2018/2019 TARIFFS

PROPOSED 2018/2019 CAPPED TARIFFS

Domestic and Industry

3.61 cents/m³

3.61 cents/m³

Irrigation

3.61 cents/m³

2.26 cents/m³

Forestry

3.61 cents/m³

3.61 cents/m³

Some of the key challenges that were raised from the previous consultation session were also discussed, these included over abstraction whereby users are using beyond their allocation as stipulated in their licences to the disadvantage of other users. Further, it was emphasised that water use licences will be done over a 300 days period.

Lastly, billing of users will be strengthened to ensure water users get correct water bill statements as part of encouraging them to pay.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation