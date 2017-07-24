Kenya: Schools Seek Free Learning Cash

Secondary schools are yet to receive about Sh5 billion in capitation with less than two weeks to closing day, giving head teachers a challenge in managing the institutions.

Primary schools are also yet to get their funds, as a teachers' union claimed the government was using money in election campaigns.

CAPITATION

The government has allocated Sh32.7 billion for secondary schools and Sh14 billion for free primary education this financial year.

In late May, the government released Sh3.8 billion to secondary schools and Sh1.7 billion to primary schools.

School capitation are released in phases with schools getting 50 per cent in the first term, 30 per cent in the second and 20 per cent in the third.

SCHOOL FEES

The delay has forced school heads to send home students on several occasions in a bid to have them pay full fees with some demanding payment for up to the third term.

On Sunday, Kenya Secondary School Heads Association chairman Kahi Indimuli said head teachers are finding it hard to manage schools as suppliers are on their neck.

"Schools are starting to close this week and we have to keep the students comfortable with no money," Mr Indimuli lamented.

"We are also required to pay support staff and board of management teachers yet we have no money."

ELECTIONS

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion criticised the government for the delay, saying: "I wonder where the government expects school heads to get money to run schools.

"This is unfair to head teachers."

August 4 is the last day to close although several schools, especially private ones, have already closed.

The closure is to allow schools to be used as polling stations during the August 8 polls.

UNREST

They will re-open on August 24 for the third term.

Mr Indimuli lauded principals for having worked hard to minimise cases of school unrest.

"We have done well and it's our prayer that the situation will remain calm until the end of this term," he said.

Last year, more than 100 cases of school unrest were reported across the country, leading to loss of property running into millions of shillings.