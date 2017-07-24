South Africa: Supra Mahumapelo On Death of Four Mine Workers in Orkney

press release

Mahumapelo shocked by the demise of the Orkney four

Premier Supra Mahumapelo of Bokone Bophirima province has expressed shock at the demise of the four mine workers who were trapped since yesterday in Lekoatau mine near Orkney.

"This is a tragic occurrence and on behalf of the provincial government I convey heartfelt condolences to all the families of the deceased mineworkers." Mahumapelo said.

Mahumapelo has further urged the mine authorities to work around the clock to ensure that the other two mine workers who are still trapped are found.

Two of the four mine workers were found today and their families have also been contacted by the mine authorities

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier