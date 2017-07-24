Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has congratulated Dinaletsana and the men's softball team for representing the country well in their different competitions.

Speaking at the luncheon he hosted for the two national teams yesterday, President Khama said the teams represented the country well, not only through their sportsmanship, but even through their behaviour outside the field of play.

He noted that the softball team had qualified for the knockout stages for the first time in history and obtained an unprecedented position eight in the world.

President Khama said he was also happy that during the competition there were noticeable achievements, as the team's pitcher had the highest number of strike out.

He said the teams batter was ranked in the top 20 in the world, and that two of the players were selected to be part of the World IX.

"I don't think this should come as a surprise to those who have been following softball throughout the years. When you look at the history of the sport, our team has always dominated in Zone VI championships as well as consistently in the African continent," he said.

On Dinaletsana, he commended Botswana Netball Association for hosting successful the Netball Youth World Cup recently.

He said it was not everyday that the country was able to host games at the world level, adding that the feedback that they got, including from the International Netball Federation was that BONA and the local organising committee did an excellent job.

He said Naletsana, the mascot and the team, also did a brilliant job in galvanising the country towards the games.

President Khama further commended Batswana who filled the venues during the games, saying that alone motivated Team Botswana to greater heights.

Furthermore, he noted that Dinaletsana attained position 10, adding that to win against some of the top team like Jamaica was important.

In other issues, President Khama told the two teams that as sportpersons, it was important to be cognisant of what they ate and drank because that could have effects on their lives, as it could affect their productivity and well-being.

"Being a sportsperson, it is important that your conduct on the field as well as off-field is important," he said.

Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Thapelo Olopeng thanked President Khama for always supporting different sporting codes in the country.

Olopeng said sport was growing because of talent among athletes, adding that it was a challenge to government to sustain athletes.

"Obviously we need more funding because we need good preparations. The way our athletes are performing shows that in two years' time softball will be at the same tournament they competed in recently," he said.

Olopeng also said there were the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, adding that after the athletics world championships it was important that they started preparations for the Olympics.

BOPA