South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Pays Tribute to Errol Dyers

"It has come as a shock to hear of the passing of the composer and guitarist, Errol Dyers," said Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

"His name is synonymous with that brand of African jazz called Goema. He kept alive the rich musical culture of the people who had lived in District 6 prior to their forced removal to far-flung places on the Cape Flats. He kept alive the roots of their being, the vibrant hopes and dreams that sustained them and the sense of cultural belonging which nurtured them."

Errol Dyers came from a musical family; and his albums were also influenced by urban sights and the sounds of working people going about their daily lives in the city. He also collaborated with many other artists, including Steve Newman, Hilton Schilder, Paul Hanmer and McCoy Mrubata, Abdullah Ebrahim, Sipho Gumede, Frank Paco, among others, and the late Basil "Manenberg" Coetzee, Winston "Mankunku" Ngozi and Robbie Jansen.

In an interview, he said that: "I can rightly say I'm a pioneer of putting the Goema sound together, It all happened during the struggle with Basil, Robbie and myself; I like all sorts of music but I always loved who I am and that's our power, the Goema sound."

His songs were also inspired by Gospel music and he also composed poems and wrote plays.

"His music was part of a tradition of resistance and the shaping of a culture of freedom. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Dyers family," said Minister Mthethwa.

