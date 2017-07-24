Kenyatta Commissions Airport as He Pleads for Votes

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday commissioned Isiolo International Airport and urged residents to re-elect him.

The President was accompanied by Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario, principal secretaries Paul Maringa (Transport) and Irungu Nyakera (Planning and Statistics), together with Isiolo and Meru politicians as he launched the Sh1.7 billion airport.

ECONOMY

Mr Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto split up to address rallies in Kinna and Isiolo stadium shortly after landing from Garissa County.

"We are asking for your support so that we can continue with the good work we began," the President said.

He added that the launch of one of Vision 2030 projects would unlock the economy of northern Kenya.

ELECTRICITY

Mr Ruto said the airport would make Isiolo an investment hub.

Addressing residents of Kinna Township in Isiolo South Sub-County, he said the government increased electricity connection from 6,000 to 14,000 households.

ROADS

He added that there were plans to tarmac 120 kilometres of roads and setting up two technical training institutes in Kinna and Merti.

"We have brought medical equipment to Isiolo. Maternity services are accessible because they are free. We have also received equipment valued at Sh50 million for Isiolo technical colleges," he said.

Mr Ruto added that the government had partnered with South Africa to tarmac the 600-kilometre road linking Lamu to Isiolo.

DECISION

Mr Kenyatta said the government had begun constructing Kinna-Garba Tulla road that connects Isiolo with Garissa.

"We'll soon start building the Lamu-Garissa-Isiolo highway that will link up with the road to Ethiopia," he said.

He asked residents to vote for him and choose whoever they wanted locally.

Isiolo Senator Mohammed Kuti and Governor Godana Doyo, who are gunning for the county's top position, also addressed the rally.

PROPAGANDA

Earlier in Garissa, President Kenyatta said the opposition National Super Alliance is using the region's tribulations to spread propaganda against the government.

Mr Kenyatta, at the same time, outlined what he said Jubilee government had done for Garissa County in particular and northern Kenyan in general.

He said for the first time in post-independence Kenya, roads in Wajir, Garissa and Mandera had been constructed and others paved.

JOBS

He said the region in the national road and power grid would attract domestic and foreign investors, leading to job creation.

"Our opponents have been using your problems to their political advantage without offering any solution," the President told the crowd at Garissa Primary School.

"Jubilee believes in actions and not rumours."