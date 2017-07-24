South Africa: Gauteng Health On Tembisa and Pholosong Hospitals' Wards

press release

Ceiling collapse at Tembisa and Pholosong Hospitals' Wards

A fragment of the ceiling at Tembisa Hospital's Labour Ward collapsed yesterday. There were no injuries sustained by patients and only one employee from the nearby Antenatal Ward was marginally injured on the hand. She was examined by Doctors immediately and X-ray results confirmed no fractures.

An almost similar incident occurred at Pholosong Hospital in Tsakane today where a part of the ceiling collapsed in the bathroom of a Maternity Ward slightly injuring an employee as well. Services are not affected at this Hospital.

A debriefing session was conducted today for all employees who were on duty in the Labour Ward when the incident occurred at Tembisa Hospital, and the one for Pholosong Hospital is still been arranged.

"We are glad that there has been no serious injuries to patients and staff, and there were no loss of life. I also commend the hospital CEO and staff for their hardwork and ensuring safety of the patience".

All patients were moved to a safer Ward within the Hospital and the Labour Ward has been closed for further assessments and repairs by the Department of Infrastructure Development.

"We are working round the clock to ensure that renovations are completed very soon so that we continue to service people in the Hospital's catchment area".

During this period patients will be diverted to the nearest Community Health Centers (Maternal Obstetrics Units), Tshwane Health District, Kalafong Tertiary Hospital, Steve Biko Academic Hospital, and Edenvale Hospital.

The Caesar section at Tembisa Hospital is fully functional. Walk/ drive-ins will be attended to by the Hospital's temporary Labour Ward and a standby obstetric ambulance has been allocated for emergency cases that requires to be diverted to nearby facilities.

All public enquiries relating to this arrangement can be directed to Nothando Mdluli at 083 428 1138.

Issued by: Gauteng Health