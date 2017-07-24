South Africa: Home Affairs On Passing On of Ronnie Mamoepa

press release

Farewell to a gallant patriot, Mr Ronnie Mamoepa

It was with deep sadness that we received the devastating message on the passing-on of a gallant fighter for freedom, a time-tested public servant and a seasoned government communicator par excellence - Mr Ronnie Mamoepa.

In this time of heavy sadness, when the ravenous messenger of death had landed on our doorstep, the Department of Home Affairs, on behalf of the Minister, Deputy Minister, Director-General and staff, wishes to convey its heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr Mamoepa, and to all of his colleagues, friends and comrades across the length and breadth of our beloved Republic.

In spite of the success he was making for himself, family, and country in the Deputy President's Office, we still hoped one day he will return to complete the mammoth tasks he set in motion in the sphere of communication at Home Affairs. Without the Ronnie magic we are left the poorer.

He will be missed by all patriots - regardless of any of the human-made notions of divisive power, whether they be political, ethnic, racial, class, or gender-based. It is in the lives of such rare spirits, like Ronnie, that we get to see the vision of a better humanity we all would like to see. Already, he is deeply missed.

To the family we say, with the many of our people deeply shocked by his untimely departure last night, in hospital, after a recent stroke, your loss is our loss, and as Mr Ronnie Mamoepa would have said from his genuine African heart, your pain is indeed our pain.

May his soul rest in peace!

