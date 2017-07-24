Kenya: Nasa Accuses Army of Plot to Disrupt Polls

The opposition on Sunday claimed that the military will be used to cause chaos in a bid to rig the August 8 General Election in favour of Jubilee Party.

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) made the claim at a press conference at the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretariat Orange House and at a campaign rally in Mathare, Nairobi.

Jubilee Party and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) immediately denied the claim.

VOTE THEFT

Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga also maintained that the coalition's Adopt-a-Polling-Station' plan to guard against rigging was on.

He dismissed acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i's directive that only those accredited by the electoral commission will be allowed in polling stations.

RIGGING

The ODM party leader was accompanied by two of the five co-principals -- Mr Musalia Mudavadi, the Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula (Ford-Kenya).

"Our plans to safeguard our votes from rigging are on," he said, urging voters registered in Nairobi not to be threatened to leave but "be part of the change that is coming".

SOLDIERS

The Nasa leaders nonetheless reiterated their pride in the Kenyan military, noting that it is one of the finest in the world.

They urged the disciplined forces not to be used to rig elections.

"The latest revelations indicate that a garrison of sorts has been set up in Hakati, Busia, which will accommodate hundreds of army personnel.

"The soldiers will be deployed from Lanet, Nakuru and Gilgil garrisons," the statement read by Mr Wetang'ula said.

APOLITICAL

The military spokesman, Colonel Joseph Owuoth, termed the allegations as "baseless".

"I wish to reiterate that KDF remains apolitical before, during and after the elections," Col Owuoth said.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale urged Nasa to stop "unfounded attacks" on the military and said:

"If Odinga were a credible contender for the presidency, he would be a prospective Commander-in-Chief of the KDF and he would balk at even considering the idea of those irresponsible allegations."

VIOLENCE

According to Nasa, 150 soldiers each will be deployed to the coalition's strongholds of Kisii, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Bungoma, Kakamega and Narok, among others, to cause chaos.

"Most of the officers will be wearing Administration Police uniform since the Army cannot be deployed for action within Kenya without Parliament's approval," the Nasa statement added.

"Other army officers will be in civilian clothes and are the ones who will cause disturbances among the voters."

Mr Odinga's running mate Kalonzo Musyoka, who had accompanied his colleagues in the other events of the day, excused himself from the rally to attend to other "urgent" matters.