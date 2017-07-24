Kenya: Vet Lab's Kisia Wins Coast Open Championship

Vet Lab Sports Club and national team player Mike Kisia on Sunday beat Coast-based Gurbux Singh and Muthaiga's Anthony Irungu by two shots to win 98th edition of the Coast Open Golf Championship at the links Mombasa Golf Club.

Playing off plus two handicap, Kisia shot three over par 74 in Sunday's final round for a total of four over par 146. He bogeyed the last four holes 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th.

"Wind and the hard greens made it impossible to play under par, having started the final day well," Kisia, who now moves to second place in the national Order of Merit, said .

He had started the day with a birdie at the first hole and an eagle two at the par four-second, which he followed by two bogeys at the fifth and sixth holes. Kisia's score was however still away from Mathew Wahome's aggregate of one over par 143 in 2015 and one under par 141 in 2014.

Nyali's Gurbux Singh registered the day's two over par 73 and a total of 148 to tie with Iruungu who fired one over par 72, a round that included five birdies but against six bogeys. Tying for the fourth place was Railway's Alfred Nandwa and Dennis Saikwa of Royal Nairobi on 149. The Great Rift Valley Resort's Stephen Gichari was on his own with 151 after a 77 for the day.