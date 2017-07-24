The Bank of Namibia said on Friday that Angola paid N$648 million of its debt to Namibia last week, and is expected to pay off the balance by early next year.

According to BoN deputy governor Ebson Uanguta, Angola still owes Namibia N$2,6 billion.

Angola fell into debt with Namibia after the two countries signed a currency conversion agreement.

"You may know very well that there was an amount outstanding; that amount is being paid. There is a schedule being followed.

"There are still four payments to be made for the outstanding amount - two this year and two next year," he said.

Uanguta was speaking during a visit by an Angolan delegation to State House on Friday morning.

The Angolan delegation included central bank governor Valter Filipe da Silva, Angolan ambassador to Namibia Manuel Alexandre Duarte Rodrigues, and bank officials.

BoN governor Iipumbu Shiimi, accompanied by Uanguta and the central bank's technical committee members, introduced the Angolan delegation to President Hage Geingob.

Geingob thanked the delegation for honouring the payment agreement, saying that Angola's payment had shamed those criticising the deal between the two countries.

The meeting with the President was to brief him about the cooperation between the two countries, especially between the two central banks.

Shiimi said the purpose of the visit was to continue strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

Commenting on the importance of regional integration in Africa, Geingob said there is a need to look at adding value to the continent's raw materials.

He added that countries are accused of not trading with each other, but that this may be attributed to countries having similar commodities for export.

"How do I trade with Botswana if Botswana has beef and diamonds, and I have beef and diamonds, and Angola has diamonds, unless we add value to those diamonds and create an industry out of that?" Geingob asked rhetorically.

Da Silva said improving the economic situation in both countries depends on the cooperation between them.

He added that Angola can learn from Namibia when it comes to farming as they are establishing their own farming industry.

The country plans to import more meat from Namibia for the different meat processing plants in Angola.