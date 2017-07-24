24 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: SME Repatriates 300 Illegal Immigrants in Cabinda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cabinda — Three hundred citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were detained and expelled administratively to their country, in the last seven days, by the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME), for illegal stay in the northern Cabinda province.

According to the weekly report of the provincial police command that reached Angop on Sunday, the referred illegal immigrants were repatriated through the border posts of Yema, Massabi and Chingundo.

The police report said that 62 foreign nationals, including 54 from the DRC and eight from Congo Brazzaville, had been detained for the violation of the Angolan border.

It should be recalled that the provincial director of SME, Firmino de Jesus Samavie, invited last Friday at a press conference, foreigners in irregular migration situation to leave the province of Cabinda, as from Monday, under the penalty of being expelled out.

The official also called on national citizens not to give shelter to illegal immigrants, not to incur to the crime of aid to illegal immigration, and the appeal also extends to employers who employ foreigners in irregular migration situation.

Angola

Govt Pays Debt to Namibia, Shames Critics

The Bank of Namibia said on Friday that Angola paid N$648 million of its debt to Namibia last week, and is expected to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.