23 July 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Liquor Businesses License Fees Increase

By Bopa

Gaborone — The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry has increased license fees for some liquor businesses which affects both new and renewal applications.

A press release from the ministry says the implementation of the statutory instrument will commence from October 1 and all liquor business operators and managers are advised to acquaint themselves with the fees and comply with the provisions of the liquor Act, 2003 and its regulations.

The fees have been increased as follows: Bar liquor P2 000; Bottle Liquor Store P1 000; Liquor depot P300; Discotheque/night club P4 000; Distributor Liquor P6 200; Wholesale liquor P4 000; Club liquor P2 000; Temporary liquor P20 per day.

