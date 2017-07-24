Namibia fought out a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over host Zimbabwe on Sunday to advance to the final round of the 2018 Confederation of Africa Footfall (CAF) Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) where Comoros awaits.

Namibia faced an uphill battle against Zimbabwe on Sunday, having a slender 1-0 lead from the first half and facing the tie's favourites in their own backyard, it was going to take great determination for the Brave Warriors to sneak into the third round.

Zimbabwe managed to run out 1-0 winners thanks to a goal by Prince Dube, to leave the score tied at 1-all. The match had to be decided on penalties and Namibia held their nerve to win the shootout.

Petrus Shitembi, Hendrick Somaeb and Riaan Hanamub scored to keep the Braves Warriors in the shootout and then substitute goalkeeper Edward Maova, having replaced the injured Lodyt Kazapua in the second half, kept his cool and saved Zimbabwe's fourth penalty.

Dynamo Fredericks then scored to make it 4-3; Zimbabwe scored their final penalty to make it 4-4; and then up stepped Immanuel Heita for his moment in the sun. The Black Africa midfielder, a substitute as well, slotted the ball home to send the Namibians into wild celebrations, leaving coach Ricardo Mannetti a happy man.

"We played a very good Zimbabwe team that was in a better shape than us, but our hunger was stronger than theirs. Our mentality won it for us this round, because we wanted it more than them. The boys defended well and created chances and that was very brave of them. When Immanuel scored that penalty we could not contain ourselves. We are enjoying the moment and we will go for dinner at the High Commissioner's residence and we will enjoy ourselves," Mannetti said.

The triumphant Brave Warriors return home on Monday and will start preparing for the next round against the Comores. Their first leg match is away to the Comoros on 11 August, whiel the second leg match is in Windhoek on 18 August. The winner will qualify for the 2018 Chan tournament to be held in Kenya from 11 January to 2 February.

The Brave Warriors starting 11 against Zimbabwe: Lodyt Kazapua, Tiberius Lombard, Ferdinand Karongee, Riaan Hanamub, Larry Horaeb, Ronald Ketjijere (captain), Dynamo Fredericks, Benyamin Nenkavu, Petrus Shitembi, Itamunua Keimuine, Hendrick Somaeb.

NFA