Kenya: KRCS to Set Up 4 Cholera Treatment Centres in Nairobi

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has received a boost from the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS), with the latter promising to set up four cholera treatment centres in areas prone to a cholera outbreak in Nairobi, with the ministry setting up eight.

The humanitarian organization through Secretary-General Abbas Gullet on Friday said that they will set up cholera treatment centres strategically at Kibera, Kawangware, Mathare and Korogocho slums.

Gullet noted that the move is aimed at reducing the number of patients who seek medical services in Kenyatta National Hospital, Kenya's largest referral hospital.

"The government cannot fight cases of cholera outbreak in the country by themselves, having civil societies and Non-Governmental Organisations with a health background and with emergency background that can support the government goes a long way in avoiding future occurrences."

"It is all about Public Private Partnerships and in that spirit we have committed ourselves towards setting up four cholera treatment centres, three by today (Friday) and one by tomorrow," said Gullet.

He also noted that other major towns across the country will be catered for in the ongoing process of ensuring that the outbreak is prevented or controlled altogether.

"There are 12 counties that have experienced the cholera pandemic and it is not Nairobi only. Because Nairobi is the capital we all seem to be jumpy about it."

"Vihiga, Kericho, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kiambu, Nakuru, Muranga among other places countrywide have witnessed cases of the outbreak in the last three to four years. Close to a minimum of 30 counties have had cholera in this country," said Gullet.

He lauded the Ministry of Health's efforts that spelt out stringent measures to shut down hotels that do not comply with set health standards.

"The Ministry of Health action to assess and vet hotels in Nairobi following the cholera outbreak is something which should be done regularly," said Gullet.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry ordered Jacaranda Hotel and Valencia Gardens shut indefinitely. The two hotels offered catering services during the trade conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, leading to several people being admitted to hospital with cholera symptoms.

The Kenya Trade Week, held between Monday and Wednesday, brought together hundreds of government officials mainly from the Treasury and Trade Ministries and stakeholders to discuss a new trade policy.

Director of Medical Services Jackson Kioko on Monday announced a raft of drastic measures that included cancelling all medical certificates for food handlers.