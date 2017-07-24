22 July 2017

Kenyan Asians Formally Recognised as 44th Tribe By Proclamation of President Kenyatta

Photo: Anthony Omuya/ Daily Nation
Acting Internal Security Minister Fred Matiang'i with members of Kenyan Asian Community during a meeting at Office of the President where the community was recognized as the country's 44th tribe in Kenya.
By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — Kenyans of Asian heritage have been recognised as the 44th tribe by proclamation of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The move follows numerous petitions from Kenyans of Asian heritage requesting the formal recognition of the community as a Kenyan tribe.

Following the presidential proclamation, Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has urged the community to engage the government and play a more active role in Public Service, particularly in politics.

He says the Kenyans Asian community has contributed to Kenya's growth in the past and urged them to continue in this course.

"No one should discriminate against you, intimidate you or exclude you unnecessarily from all the affairs of our nation, Matiangi said on Saturday.

The recognition, Matiangi says will go a long way for Kenyan Asians to continue being included and involved politically, socially and economically within different levels of leadership in the management of the nation.

"The government commends the community for its great sense of civic duty and its key role in setting up learning and health institutions which serve to supplement the government initiatives in that sector like Visa Oshwal and Guru Nanak among others," he said.

Kenyans of Asian heritage representative Bismilahi Rahman Nirarhim says the move is historic and clearly shows the commitment towards an all-inclusive Kenya.

