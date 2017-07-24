23 July 2017

Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: President Koroma Receives Energy Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Liberian Government
President Koroma of Sierra Leone (file photo).

The Ministry of Energy on Friday July 21 gave a detailed presentation to President Ernest Bai Koroma on the country's energy sector and the steps taken to improve it.

Led by Energy minister Ambassador Henry Macauley, the top brass of the Energy ministry (including the two deputy ministers) briefed the President on the energy situation in the country during the presentation of the report at State House in Freetown.

Minister Henry Macauley updated the president on the progress his ministry has made within virtually three years covering the period 2015, 2016 and January to June 2017. In 2015, he reported that the energy sector provided 259 million kilowatts per hour (Kwh) of power, 302 million kilowatts in 2016 and from January to June 2017 alone, the ministry provided 180 million kilowatts with reasonable forecast of at least 350 million kilowatts before the year ends.

President Koroma thanked Minister Macauley and his team for the initiative, describing the report as a self assessment. He acknowledged the challenges in the energy sector, taking into consideration the existing gap between current energy status and what the government wants to achieve. "We should have more than what is required before we consider ourselves energy sufficient," he said, and noted that his present challenge is to see that any government coming after him would not face any challenges in the energy sector.

Sierra Leone

The Gambia, Sierra Leone to Strengthen Bilateral Ties On Higher Education

A three-person delegation from the University of Sierra Leone (USL) headed by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Sahr… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.