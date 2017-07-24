Liberia: President Sirleaf Dedicates SKD Sports Complex - Reopens Zordee Community Clinic

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has dedicated the newly renovated Samuel Kanyon Sports Complex in Paynesville - outside Monrovia. She said the renovation is a symbol of good partnership between the People's Republic of China and the Government and people of Liberia.

It can be recalled that the Governments of the Republic of Liberia and the People's Republic of China, on June 24, 2014 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the renovation project of the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, which was undertaken by Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf, who is also Chief Patron of Sports, made the statement on Saturday, July 22, 2017, when she formerly dedicated the newly refurbished Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville City.

President Sirleaf said the turnover was essential because it will enhance the skills of Liberian youths in terms of realizing their own potentials through the development if sports - particularly football. She described football as a symbol of reconciliation that unites Liberians.

President Sirleaf commended the Chinese government for significantly contributing to the development efforts of Liberia. She said - renovating and turning the stadium over to the people of Liberia as a gift was worth commending.

Speaking on behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Liberia, its Charge D 'affair, Ad-Interim Mr. LI Zhuang, praised China-Liberia relations, which has been developing with a sound momentum in recent years and have yielded fruitful achievements in various fields. He noted the renovation is a gift from the Chinese Government to the people to Liberia.

He named MVTC, UL Fendell campus, Tappita Hospital, RIA Terminal, the Ministerial Complex and Annexes at the Legislature among others undertaken by China. Mr. LI Zhuang said even though the stadium was constructed in 1986, there has been renovation works on the facility in 2006 - few months following the inauguration of President Sirleaf.

For his part, Youth and Sports Minister, Charles Saah N'Tow commended the government of President Sirleaf and the Government of the People's Republic of China for the Bilateral Cooperation, which led to the renovation of the stadium over the years. He expressed the hope the renovated stadium will help to bring about sportsmanship, competition and love among the Liberian people and the people of China.

Built in 1986 and named after Liberia's 21st President, the stadium has a capacity of 35,000. The magnitude and scope of the project included dismantling and rebuilding of steel structure, awning of the west stand and light house, repairing all stand water roof, parts of the rooms, football and alethic field including its sprinkles and the drainage systems, replacing of monitor screen and timing scoring system; repairing the audio and security monitoring system, and repair of tennis and training field.After 20 months of hard work since 2015, the landmark stadium was refurbished successfully and new appearance showcased.

In another related development, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has reopened a modern Community Clinic in Zordee Community, Klay - Bomi County. She commended residents of the community, the German Non-governmental Organization and the Ministry of Health for the cooperation and collaboration in rebuilding a dilapidated structure, which was far below the standard of a health facility.

President Sirleaf said the reopening of the clinic, which is expected to serve about 12 communities - is coming at the appropriate time because the well-being remains the priority of her government.

The Liberian praised health workers in the town who - during the worst days of the medical facility put in their time to serve the people for their commitments, dedication and service to humanity. The Liberian leader was however quick to entreat the German NGO, Ministry of Health and community to help the health workers with a view to finding solution to shelter-related concerns to ease the burden of housing.

She described the facility as a demonstration of partnership and friendship on the part of the Government of Germany, which according to her started way back. She congratulated the health workers at the clinic and referred to them as the "real heroes."

President Sirleaf also lauded the honest effort of Dr. Francis N. Kateh, Liberia Chief Medical Officer and the Superintendent of Bomi County, Samuel Brown for their continued efforts and leadership in getting the Clinic to where it is today. Dr. Francis N. Kateh termed the day a joyous one because in his view - when instructions from your boss are carried out, it makes one happy to do more and even do better. He thanked President Sirleaf for the countless support given the Ministry of Health over the years in addressing the health needs of the Liberian people.

Also making remarks Bomi County Superintendent Samuel Brown noted that there are about 26 health facilities and a referral hospital in the County. He attributed the progress to the able leadership of President Sirleaf especially in maintaining sustaining the peace. "Your leadership Madam President, has brought a lot of developments to us and we are grateful to you," he acknowledged.

The Zordee Clinic was built in 2005, with funding from USAID. It was part of a project that saw the construction of two clinics, in Bonjeh and Gonzipo. It has since been supported by several organizations, including World Vision Save the Children and African Humanitarian Action, amongst others. The total number of beneficiaries is put at 4, 293, to be drawn from 11 communities in the Klay District including Zordee, Deddiah, Haydee, Joukpo, Weamoi, Monnoh, Gbargbama, Musina, Fomba Town, Amos Village Sensee Town, Flower and Momodu and Yammah, respectively.

The dedicatory ceremony was attended by several senior government officials including Foreign Minister Kamara, Acting Gender Minister Roberts, Liberia's Chief Medical Officer, the Deputy Head of Mission to the German Ambassador, Guenter Plambeck, Davidson O. Rogers, County Health Services, citizens and health workers.