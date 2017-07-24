Namibia: Geingob Suggests Football Match for Robbie

President Hage Geingob has suggested that Namibians organise a well-attended football match as a fitting send off for national sports mascot, Robson 'Robbie' Savage who died early Thursday morning.

In his message of condolences issued Friday afternoon, Geingob said he was surprised to hear that many compatriots were suggesting that Robbie gets a State Funeral.

"I think the best send-off Robbie can receive will be a football match in his honour, where all Namibians can fill the stadium to capacity to give this son of the soil and number one sports mascot a fitting farewell."

He described Savage as an ardent, loyal and patriotic supporter not only of the beautiful game, but of all Namibian sports codes adding that he had represented every Namibian sports team donning the national colours.

Emphasising that it was always best to do something for someone while they were still alive, Geingob recalled a light-hearted incident he encountered when he took Savage to Burkina Faso for the African Cup of Nations of 1998.

"After I had informed him that he would be everywhere I went, he took on the role of "Special Assistant". Robbie took my word so seriously that in one light-hearted incident, he walked in and sat next to me during a tête-à-tête I was holding with the Prime Minister of Burkina Faso."

Later on after Robbie had settled in his hotel room, he asked the other group members in Afrikaans, "Wanneer gaan ons dorp toe? He did not realise the hotel was right in the centre of town.

Geingob also recalled that in 2000, he took Robbie to the African Cup of Nations, which was co-hosted by Ghana.

"Once again, in true mascot fashion, Robbie's evergreen spirit and colourful personality added a fun and entertaining element to the Namibian delegation."

