Tanzania: Strengthen Facilitation of Foreign Trade, Dar Urged

TANZANIA has been encouraged to strengthen the facilitation of foreign trade and make available friendly policies for products produced by local factories and enterprises to penetrate Chinese market.

The Chief Representative (CR) of the Economic and Commercial Representation China, Mr c, made the call in Dar es Salaam recently, during the opening ceremony of the Training on Statistics and Risk Management of Tanzania Customs facilitated by Shanghai Customs College.

Mr Zhiyong observed that trade between China and Tanzania has been developing fast. China is the largest trading partner of Tanzania with the bilateral trade volume of 4.66 billion US dollars in 2015.

"But, we also have noticed the trade imbalance between China and Tanzania, a factor that the Chinese Government has provided the unilateral Zero-tariff treatment to the country's products exporting to China to 97 percent in recent years," observed Mr Zhiyong.

He noted among other things encouraging Chinese industry capacity transfer to Tanzania, to help increase the industrial products for exporting, and also help achieve the 2025 vision that is to be a middle income country.

To achieve the goal, he called upon the government to strengthen human resources and enhance staff exchanges between the two countries.

The CR extended praises to Tanzanian students studying in China for their outstanding performance and observing discipline while pursuing studies.

"The performance of Tanzanian students in China is always excellent. They study hard, observe discipline, and establish a very good international image to the Chinese and they are highly praised by our government, universities, organisers and related enterprise," he said.

He further said that for this year, China is providing more than 600 training courses, including degrees, short-term trainings, involving economy development, public management, agriculture, science, technology, medicine among others.

The Deputy Commissioner of Modernisation and Risk Management, Mr James Mbunda, delivering a keynote address on behalf of the Commissioner for Customs said the training will take two weeks and involve 30 custom officials from the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

"This training has come at an opportune time when the government is strengthening its revenue systems ... the design of the course content assures me that we will be able to see notable changes to our daily operations. I therefore extend recognition to the government of China for their enormous support," said Mr Mbunda.

He pointed out that the training initiative will, among other things, support the country's development efforts as envisioned in the Development Vision 2025. The training facilitator from Shanghai Customs College, Prof Sun Hao observed that the programme is organised by China's Ministry of Commerce and China Customs.

"It is our hope that the knowledge and skills obtained will be helpful for the reformation of Tanzania customs modernisation," observed Prof Hao.