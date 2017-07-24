24 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Egyptian Physicians Help DRC Refugees in Angola

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Five Egyptian doctors arrived Sunday in Luanda, en route to Lunda Norte province, where they will provide humanitarian assistance to refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Angolan territory.

According to a press release from the Egyptian Embassy in Angola, which reached Angop on Sunday, the professionals are linked to the Coptic Orthodox Church of Egypt and represent the St. Paul Medical Services Organization (St. Paul).

The technicians will work under direct dependence of the Ministry of Health of Angola and the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Angola, represented by the minister Luís Sambo and the ambassador Khalid Abdel Rahman Hassan, respectively.

The Embassy Press Release defines the mission as "an opportunity to strengthen relations between the two sister countries", Egypt and Angola.

According to the document, the St. Paul Medical Services Organization has already supported humanitarian projects in African countries such as South Sudan and Malawi.

Angola

300 Illegal Immigrants Repatriated

Three hundred citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were detained and expelled administratively to their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.