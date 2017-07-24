A soldier was Thursday humiliated by a Harare magistrate after he sued his wife for leaving maintenance court summons at army headquarters.

Nation Makamure, 31, who is stationed in Chirundu, dragged his wife Cynthia Mharadze, 29, before magistrate Ania Ndiraya accusing her of visiting his workplace.

Makamure had been granted a protection order against his wife in which she was ordered not to shout at him or assault him as well not to visit his workplace.

It was her narration that when she applied for maintenance of their children she asked authorities how she was going to hand over the summons to her husband considering that she had been barred to visit his workplace.

Mharadze said she was told to drop the summons at King George Army headquarters after she explained that her husband was a soldier stationed in Chirundu.

"I was told that his superiors would find ways to deliver the summons to him. The clerk of court told me that the police and soldiers duties were almost the same," she said.

Mharadze took the maintenance court papers to KG 6. Her husband was supposed to attend court on July 19 this year.

After he was called over the summons by his bosses, Makamure reported the case alleging that his wife acted unlawfully.

Makamure told court that Mharadze should have dropped the summons at any police station not at KG 6.

However magistrate Anniah Ndiraya trashed his case, saying Mharadze did not commit any crime.

"The complainant cannot be at two places at one given time. He confirmed that he is stationed in Chirundu and army headquarters is not his workplace. The accused did not act in a violent manner or breach the protection order and is hereby discharged," she said.