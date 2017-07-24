Angola: Election2017 - Opposition Casa-Ce Calls for Patriotic Voting

Luanda — The presidential candidate of the Convergência Ampla de Salvação de Angola-Coligação Eleitoral (CASA-CE) Abel Chivukuvuku Sunday in Luanda called on the electors to exercise their right to freely vote with patriotism and civility.

He appealed to voters for a massive turn-out on the voting day (23 August) to choose their leaders and MPs.

Abel Chivukuvuku was speaking on the State-run Rádio Nacional de Angola (RNA) broadcasting station, under the 10-minute electoral campaign airtime granted to contesting political parties within the framework of the forthcoming general election of 23 August.

The CASA-CE leader encouraged the voters to cast their ballot, stating that failure to vote would favour the ruling party.

He stated that his coalition stands for a peaceful, orderly, positive, inclusive and safe change into a new governing era.

Abel Chivukuvuku vowed to end famine in five years and extreme poverty in 10 years time, through his party's governing programme.

According to him, his coalition is strongly committed to addressing the problems concerning the young people and women, through securing education, job and other opportunities.

In Angola's latest general election of 2012, CASA-CE came third with 345,589 votes, against the ruling MPLA party's 4.1 million and UNITA's 1.7 million.

Six parties are contesting the 2017 general election. They are the ruling MPLA party, opposition UNITA, FNLA, PRS, APN and CASA-CE coalition.