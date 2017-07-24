Capital City giants Silver Strikers JSunday mantained their winning streak when they beat much improved Red Lions 2-1 during the TNM Super League Match played at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

The Central Bankers maintain their unbeaten record to 10 games and have moved to third position on the log with 20 points from 10 games while Red Lions remains seventh on the table with 15 points from 11 games.

The Area 47 outfit had a fruitful weekend after collecting maximum points owing to their win in Chitowe Saturday when they beat Mafco 2-0.

Zomba based Soldiers, Red Lions had a bad weekend registering two defeats on the road and they have gone home empty handed after suffering another defeat to their fellow men, Kamuzu Barracks 3-1 the previous day.

Silver's centre forward, Mathews Sibale claimed double in each half and he seems to have found his scoring boots while the Visitors pulled one back through second half substitute Boniface Kaulesi.

Owing to Saturday's dismal performance, Red Lions technical panel made five changes to their starting lineup and the move paid as they brought some life to their game.

Red Lions nearly took fans by storm just 10 minutes into the game when Innocent Bokosi's bicycle kick in the penalty area went wide.

On half hour mark, Silver's custodian, Brighton Munthali was called to duty when he brilliantly saved Bokosi's second effort at goal.

Three minutes later, Silver replied through Victor Limbani's drive when Michael Tetteh had tapped in from the side line after Reds defender, Gibson Nkhonjera had mistimed his clearance.

Hero of the day, Sibale put Silver in front in the 40th minute when he nodded home Limbani's cross beating Reds goalie Bighton Ngwenyama.

Just a minute to recess, Ngwenyama thartwed one on one situation with Tetteh when he was put through by Blessings Tembo.

Silver were one up at break and they looked determined for more.

In the 51st minute, Sibale doubled the lead after Reds defender Chimwemwe Chidati misqued his clearance in the box and Sibale pouched the loose ball into the net beating Ngwenyama from close range.

Reds Coach, Mike Kumanga brought in Kaulesi for Loti Chawinga to strengthen their attacking machinery six minutes to time.

Two minutes to regulation time Kaulesi pulled one back after Silver's goalie Munthali had fumbled Bokosi's hard drive.

The game ended in favour of the home team and they are still a team to beat this current season.