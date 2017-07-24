South Africa: One Dead, Seven Injured in Somerset West Collision

One man was killed and seven people injured when a minibus and a car collided on the N2 in Somerset West around 22:00 on Sunday night.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said, when paramedics arrived on the scene of the crash, they found the body of a man trapped inside the minibus.

"Paramedics assessed the man... and found that he had sustained several injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead," he said.

One of the injured people was in a critical condition, two in a serious condition, while four suffered moderate injuries.

Meiring said paramedics treated the patients on the scene, providing the critically and seriously injured with advanced life support.

The patients were then transported to Tygerberg and Helderberg Hospitals for further care.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

