24 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: One Dead, Seven Injured in Somerset West Collision

Tagged:

Related Topics

One man was killed and seven people injured when a minibus and a car collided on the N2 in Somerset West around 22:00 on Sunday night.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said, when paramedics arrived on the scene of the crash, they found the body of a man trapped inside the minibus.

"Paramedics assessed the man... and found that he had sustained several injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead," he said.

One of the injured people was in a critical condition, two in a serious condition, while four suffered moderate injuries.

Meiring said paramedics treated the patients on the scene, providing the critically and seriously injured with advanced life support.

The patients were then transported to Tygerberg and Helderberg Hospitals for further care.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

News24

South Africa

Govt Exploring Investment Opportunities With Indonesia

South Africa and Indonesia have agreed to identify sectors to exploit investment opportunities. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.