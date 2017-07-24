Nigeria: Suleja Flood - N4 Million Being Processed for Man Who Lost 8 Family Members - Sema

Minna — Sa'adu Abubakar who lost two wives and six children to the recent Suleja flood will get the Niger state government intervention of N4 million, the Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Malam Ahmed Ibrahim Inga has said.

In an interview with Daily Trust yesterday in Minna, the NSEMA boss said the state government had budgeted N500, 000 for each life lost in the incident in the two local government areas of Tafa and Suleja.

He said by the arrangement, Malam Sa'adu Abubkar who lost eight family members will get N4 million as promised during the presentation of relief materials and cash gifts to victim.