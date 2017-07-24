One of the notorious robbers recently convicted over eight counts of armed robbery Friday begged magistrate Hosea Mujaya not to consider his "ugly face" when he delivers sentence.

Simbarashe Tavengwa, 37, said the issue has been tormenting him since their conviction last week.

"I would like to apologise to the magistrate for once calling him by his name. Above all, I beg the court not to consider my ugliness when delivering my penalty. It was not by choice that I was born ugly," he said.

"This issue has been tormenting me for days because court mentioned something about my looks during the reading of my judgement. He said I was so ugly to such an extent that I will walk away with the first price if I contested the famed "Mr Ugly" competition."

Mujaya then told the convict that he is "not accountable for" Tavengwa's looks adding that court never pass penalties guided by a convict's physical appearance.

"I'm not the one who said you were too ugly. It was a witness, one Colleta who told court during her testimony that he could identify you (Tavengwa) because you are so ugly and can successfully compete in the ugliness competition," Mujaya added.

During the trial, Colleta told court that she was convinced that one of the persons who robbed her was Tavengwa since he was so ugly that his face remained vivid in her mind.

She begged the court to inspect Tavengwa's back mouth teeth claiming they were all rotten and this was confirmed.

Tavengwa was convicted with other 11 armed robbers who committed a spate of heists across the country before they were arrested in 2015.

His co-accused are Ngonidzashe Mutiba,36, Tinashe Chikara,49, Titus Chatukuta,35, Ray Shangari,35, Tinashe Matinyenya,28, Wilson Kaneta,33, Khumbulani Ncube,35, Mgcini Ramachela,33, Charles Nyandoro,53, Rodwell Mutunya,34, and Takafa Vhumbunu,33.

Mujaya delivered the judgment in a five-day continuous roll after hearing the evidence of 40 witnesses in a trial that took 14 months to be completed.

Tavengwa, Mutiba, Chikara, Nyandoro and Mutunya have previous convictions for armed robbery, murder, rape, assault and theft of motor vehicle among other charges.

The gang was arrested after they waylaid two security vehicles transporting about 6,5kg of gold from the mine to Fidelity Printers in Harare.

Prosecutor Michael Reza proved that the gang was armed with six pistols, an AK-47 assault rifle, axes, iron bars and two sets of spikes as they prepared to attack Safeguard Security company cash-in-transit vehicles.

When the gang was about two kilometres from the mine, they saw the vehicles approaching and threw spikes on the road in a bid to deflate the tyres before attacking.

The victims noticed the spikes and tried to reverse the vehicles but the gang quickly moved in and deflated the vehicle tyres.

The gang simultaneously emerged from the right side of the bush, wearing matching blue work suits and face masks and, at the same time, opening fire at the fleeing security vehicles.

The area was turned into a battlefield with the gang using axes, hammers and crowbars to smash the front screen and side windows of the armoured vehicle carrying gold.

Tavengwa and his gang kept randomly firing at the stationary vehicle while the security crew returned fire, resulting in Vhumbunu getting shot.

The blood trail left behind was taken for forensic examination and matched his wounds which were concluded to have been inflicted by a gunshot although he had reported to police that he had been assaulted by thieves.

In 2008, Tavengwa was convicted and jailed eight years for armed robbery by a Bulawayo court.

He was also jailed 30 years for murder together with Mutiba and the duo were on bail pending appeal when he was arrested for armed robbery.

Chikara was convicted and jailed eight years for extortion in 2012, while Mutunya was convicted and jailed for theft of motor vehicle in 2006.

Nyandoro has previous convictions dating back to 1979 ranging from assault, armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

The gang was initially charged with one Doubt Mharadze, 39, and Happymore Muchenje, 23 who were accused of selling out some of the victims to the terror gang.

Mujaya is expected to deliver his sentence on Monday.