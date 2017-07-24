Luanda — The National Police Command last Sunday, in Luanda, commended the high level of civic behaviour showed by the supporters, during the 3-2 victory game of Angola over the Mauritius island, for the second-leg encounter of the penultimate round qualifier for the final stage of the Africa Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN2018).

In the end of the game, played in Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium, police chief Joaquim do Rosário said to ANGOP that the supporters showed respect for law and order, which enabled the National Police to accomplish their mission well.

He said since the start of the game, the discipline of supporters helped to maintain tranquillity both inside and outside the football field.

"We are satisfied with the good behaviour of supporters and we could notice that the public had a great interest in keeping serenity and enjoying with the good football game", said the police chief.

The police commander seized the occasion to appeal to football fans and the society in general to adopt the appropriate behaviour in any game venue, so as to maintain public well-being and harmony.