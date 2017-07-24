24 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Football - National Police Satisfied With Supporters' Behaviour

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The National Police Command last Sunday, in Luanda, commended the high level of civic behaviour showed by the supporters, during the 3-2 victory game of Angola over the Mauritius island, for the second-leg encounter of the penultimate round qualifier for the final stage of the Africa Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN2018).

In the end of the game, played in Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium, police chief Joaquim do Rosário said to ANGOP that the supporters showed respect for law and order, which enabled the National Police to accomplish their mission well.

He said since the start of the game, the discipline of supporters helped to maintain tranquillity both inside and outside the football field.

"We are satisfied with the good behaviour of supporters and we could notice that the public had a great interest in keeping serenity and enjoying with the good football game", said the police chief.

The police commander seized the occasion to appeal to football fans and the society in general to adopt the appropriate behaviour in any game venue, so as to maintain public well-being and harmony.

Angola

300 Illegal Immigrants Repatriated

Three hundred citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were detained and expelled administratively to their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.