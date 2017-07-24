A suspected dealer who was caught in possession of dangerous drugs and a marijuana processing machine was Friday dragged to court.

James Francis Joscelyne appeared before magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta and was remanded in custody pending his trial.

He was arrested at his Glen Lorne home after the police received information to the effect that he was dealing in dangerous drugs.

Acting upon the information, detectives from CID Drugs and narcotics went to his place where they found him at home.

Court heard they introduced themselves before they searched his house where they found two sachets of suspected cocaine weighing 8, 5 grams and with a street value of $640 in his bedroom.

Court heard they also found ecstasy tablets with a street value of $129.

It is alleged that the he led the cops to his kitchen where they found a bowl full of ecstasy powder and empty packaging sachets.

They went back to the bedroom where they found two drug processing machines, a single punch pill maker and a dagga compressing machine.

They also found microcrystalline cellulose used in pharmaceutical tablet making, 300 empty capsules and green and pink substances for colouring the pills.

The suspected cocaine, ecstasy powder and tablets were taken for forensic examination and results are still pending.

Sebastin Mutizirwa appeared for the state.