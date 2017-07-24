Lilongwe — The Bwaila Psychiatric unit and the Tuberculosis ward at Bwaila hospital on Saturday received assorted items valued close to K300 000 from the St. Clara Mphakati of Kagwa Catholic Parish at Area 49 in Lilongwe.

The items included sugar, salt, soap and toilet paper and were donated with the aim of improving the health of the targeted patients and the sanitation of their environment, according Jeffrey Kamende, Catholic Development Commission (Cadecom) chairperson for St Clara Mphakati.

"The gesture was made to ease some of the challenges patients at the two facilities are facing," Kamende said.

He added that it was important if the general public was made aware of the various challenges people in different circles including hospitals face.

"Most people do not know what is happening in hospitals. There is a lot of suffering and challenges that our friends are facing.

"Our coming here is to help these patients but also to particularly give a message to everyone out there that they should make some time to come, visit and assist people at the hospitals in any way they can, no matter how small," Kamende said.

He further said that facilitation for the donation followed the groups' strategic plan, which calls for charity works not only during festive seasons, but rather at any particular time of the year.

Matron for Bwaila Psychiatric unit Joyce Mtonga said patients under her care face various challenges as most of them do not have guardians.

She said this is because most of them are picked from roadsides by the police and brought to the hospital for care.

According to her, the donation from St Clara Mphakati is a very welcome development.

She asked other individuals and stakeholders to follow suit and downplayed fears of violence and assault against visitors associated with the psychiatric unit.

"I am asking people to come because the patients here are always under our care and would never be a threat to anyone. Some people out there have this negative attitude towards people with mental challenges saying they have nothing to offer.

"What we should know is that anyone has slight traces of madness and can be affected. People are seen normal because they have not been exposed to the factors that can ignite that madness in them," Mtonga said.