24 July 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zim Back in Europe/Africa Zone

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe's Davis Cup team bounced back into the Europe/Africa Zone Group II for 2018 after beating Kenya 2-0 in the promotional play-offs on Saturday in Cairo, Egypt.

The event featured nine countries, divided into Pool A and Pool B.

The top two teams from the pools met in the play-offs to determine the two that would get promoted.

Zimbabwe were up against Egypt, Rwanda and Nigeria in Pool A while Kenya were in Pool B together with Benin, Algeria, Libya and Botswana.

And in the promotional play-offs they met Pool B winners Kenya while Pool A winners Egypt played Benin, the runner-up in Pool B.

The team was made up of captain Martin Dzuwa, Takanyi Garanganga, the Lock brothers -- Benjamin and Courtney -- Tadiwa Chinamo and Mehluli Sibanda.

Their victory over Kenya saw them earning one of the two tickets to the Europe/Africa Zone Group II as Benjamin dismissed Sheil Kotecha 6-1, 6-1 in the first rubber and Garanganga sealed their victory with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Ismael Mzai.

Zimbabwe had earlier finished second behind Egypt in Pool A.

They beat Nigeria 2-1 and Rwanda 3-0 before they lost to Egypt 0 -3 in the six-day event that began last Mon- day.

Egypt overcame Benin 2-0 to also get promotion into Group II.

Zimbabwe

I'm Not Dying, Says Tsvangirai

Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai says his cancer treatment is going well, and he's fit enough to take on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.