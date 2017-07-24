Zimbabwe's Davis Cup team bounced back into the Europe/Africa Zone Group II for 2018 after beating Kenya 2-0 in the promotional play-offs on Saturday in Cairo, Egypt.

The event featured nine countries, divided into Pool A and Pool B.

The top two teams from the pools met in the play-offs to determine the two that would get promoted.

Zimbabwe were up against Egypt, Rwanda and Nigeria in Pool A while Kenya were in Pool B together with Benin, Algeria, Libya and Botswana.

And in the promotional play-offs they met Pool B winners Kenya while Pool A winners Egypt played Benin, the runner-up in Pool B.

The team was made up of captain Martin Dzuwa, Takanyi Garanganga, the Lock brothers -- Benjamin and Courtney -- Tadiwa Chinamo and Mehluli Sibanda.

Their victory over Kenya saw them earning one of the two tickets to the Europe/Africa Zone Group II as Benjamin dismissed Sheil Kotecha 6-1, 6-1 in the first rubber and Garanganga sealed their victory with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Ismael Mzai.

Zimbabwe had earlier finished second behind Egypt in Pool A.

They beat Nigeria 2-1 and Rwanda 3-0 before they lost to Egypt 0 -3 in the six-day event that began last Mon- day.

Egypt overcame Benin 2-0 to also get promotion into Group II.