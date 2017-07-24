ZANU-PF Manicaland has resolved that senior party members in the province must make monthly contributions to fund party programmes as part of preparations for next year's harmonised elections.

Party members from across the province met at Marymount Teachers' College in Mutare on Saturday for a provincial inter-district conference where national secretary for business development, Cde Sithembiso Nyoni was the guest of honour.

Reading out the resolutions, provincial secretary for administration, Cde Kenneth Saruchera said: "Our resolution is that with immediate effect, leaders of the party from provincial to Politburo levels will contribute towards the upkeep of the party's assets and programmes in Manicaland.

"Our operations in Manicaland are hamstrung by lack of resources. Our phones at the party offices were cut off and there is no money to fuel the vehicles that were seconded to the province."

He continued: "Individuals have been bankrolling our operations, but we are saying leaders should contribute and ensure that the party is well resourced."

The monthly contributions were pegged as follows: Politburo and Cabinet ministers ($100), deputy ministers ($70), Members of National Assembly ($50), Central Committee members ($20), National Consultative Assembly members ($10), provincial members ($5) and chairpersons of affiliate organisations ($5).

Delegates unanimously endorsed the resolution.

The Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Cde Mandi Chimene announced that the party would be allocated gold mining claims at concessions given to Mutasa Community Share Trust by Mettalon Gold's Redwing Mine in Penhalonga.

"The parcelling of claims at Redwing Mine will start soon and we will ensure that the party also has its own claims. We are the ruling party and we should be well resourced, not to continue passing around the begging bowel," said Cde Chimene.

"Donor fatigue is also affecting our traditional funders and we should be seen to be doing something for the party," said Cde Chimene.

The meeting also resolved to abide by a Politburo's decision endorsing Dr Samuel Undenge as the provincial chairman.

However, the resolution did not go down well with some members from Headlands led by Innocent Magutakuona, who felt elections for a substantive chairman should be held.

"Masvingo held its own elections, why not do the same thing here in Manicaland? If Dr Undenge is popular he will be retained," he said, amid heckling and jeering from the majority of the membership who had endorsed the Politburo decision.

The drama was far from over as provincial youth chairman, Cde Mubuso Chinguno, called for the immediate suspension of Magutakuona.

"We all agreed that we should let bygones be bygones and move forward as united Manicaland. The previous speaker said he is a youth chairman in Headlands and we do not tolerate indiscipline. The Politburo guided us on the issue of provincial chairman and we see some people here challenging the decision from the supreme decision making body," said Cde Chinguno.

"This was endorsed by the Presidium and who are we to challenge the decision of our leaders? Our secretary for administration should write to the member notifying him of his suspension today (Saturday). This is unacceptable," he said.

Earlier on Cde Nyoni had called for unity among all members.

"Unity of purpose will see us prevailing. We should learn from our leaders, President Mugabe and the late Father Zimbabwe, Dr Joshua Nkomo. They showed us the way on unity and we should all follow suit. Zimbabwe is united because of the two visionary leaders," said Cde Nyoni.

"We should ensure that all our structures are intact. Today we are here to launch our 2018 elections roadmap. Our roadmap entitles us to strengthen our grassroots, which are our cells.

"The cells should be organised around polling stations. As a party we should be disciplined with no divisions. We should follow procedure in resolving issues. We do not want fighting," she said.