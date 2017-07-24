Lesotho: Fired Cops Recalled

ACTING Police Commissioner Keketso Monaheng has recalled 21 Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) officers who were sacked for various reasons by Commissioner Molahlehi Letsoepa.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Clifford Molefe yesterday confirmed that the 21 cops reported for duty yesterday as ordered by a memo from the LMPS human resources office.

"All officers reported to work today as they were instructed," Supt Molefe said.

Issued on Tuesday this week, the memo is signed by Inspector Marou from the LMPS human resources office.

Part of it reads: "I have been instructed by Commissioner of Police, as I hereby do, to recall for duty all police officers whose names appear on the attached list. They are expected to resume their duty on the 19th July 2017.

"By copy of this Memo, all Dispols concerned are expected to relay this message to mentioned police officers today (Tuesday)."

The LMPS members include Inspectors Moraleli Motloli, Makobane and Matekane; Lance Sergeants Letsipa and Ramakatsa; Private Constables (PC) Hlalele, Matoko, Tšita, Ntlou, Rakhupu, Sehloho, Maliba, Khemisi, Lebohang Motlatsi, Phakoe, Hloaisi, Teba, Nzamane, Motlomelo and Ramahloko as well as Woman Police Constable (WPC) 'Mabohlokoa Makotoko -- were fired by Commissioner Letsoepa.

The top cop - who was appointed by the Pakalitha Mosisili-led former government on 3 November 2015 - has since been sent on an involuntary 90-day leave by Prime Minister Thomas Thabane.

Sources privy to the matter have told the Lesotho Times the leave was meant to ease Commissioner Letsoepa out of the post. Deputy Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli has been tipped to replace Commissioner Letsoepa after his appointment to head the police's Crime Investigation Department.

Inspector Motloli, who was also Lesotho Staff Police Association (LEPOSA) General Secretary, was dismissed from the service in April this year for refusing to take orders from his superiors.

He was dismissed shortly after demanding that Commissioner Letsoepa and his advisory board respond to Alliance of Democrats leader and now Deputy Prime Minister Monyane Moleleki's allegations that police recruitment was riddled with nepotism, partisanship and corruption.

Mr Moleleki, who is formerly a Police minister, accused the Democratic Congress and Lesotho Congress for Democracy parties of staffing the security forces with their supporters. The parties have since denied the allegation.

WPC Makotoko was dismissed from the police service in March this year for alleged misconduct.

She subsequently filed an application before the High Court on 31 March 2017 for an order to nullify the police commissioner's decision on the grounds that she was not afforded a hearing before she was dismissed.

WPC Makotoko was the main witness in the ongoing case to investigate the whereabouts of Police Constable Mokalekale Khetheng who went missing in March last year at Hlotse Police Station.

PC Motlatsi and 10 other officers were fired from the service for allegedly participating in political activities in contravention of police regulations.