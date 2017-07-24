Kenya: Police Opens Probe on Policeman Who Shot Fan After Wizkid Concert

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has initiated investigations into an incident where a police officer is alleged to have shot a female reveller outside the KICC after WizKid Concert early Sunday morning.

IPOA, in a statement, said it will have to interrogate the officer, witnesses and the victim in the 'disturbing video'.

During the incident, which occurred outside the KICC gate near the City Hall and was captured in the amateur video, a police officer walks away as he tries to cover his face from an angered civilian determined to take a picture and get him to the police station to record a statement.

KILL INNOCENT PEOPLE

"This police officer just shot an innocent woman. We want him to go to the police station and record a statement. These are the guys that kill innocent people," the voice of the man purported to have been the one taking the video is heard shouting.

IPOA called on witnesses who may have witnessed the shooting to give information that will help in the investigation.

Head of communications, Dennis Oketch said that the matter had been taken up and that it was hard to provide immediate information about what actually happened.

The matter was reported at the Central Police Station under OB number 04/23/07/2017. Area OCPD Robinson Thuku said that the police were already also investigating the matter.

In a report to his station, Constable Reagan Akoko reported that while controlling crowd at the entrance of the Convention Centre, he spotted a motor vehicle of Registration number KAZ 073X, which was obstructing other motorists.

GRABBED RIFLE

The officer alleged that when he approached the car with the intention of requesting the driver to clear the road, a confrontation ensued and the driver grabbed his rifle an AK47 with Serial number KP-17121095.

He said the driver of the vehicle grabbed the rifle by the muzzle and extended his hand to the trigger and as a result the firearm discharged a bullet and it hit a passenger by the name Anne Wairimu in the right hand and left thigh.

She was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital in fair condition.

The incident angered Kenyans online, who have asked the National Police Service to investigate the matter thoroughly.