Cameroon: Boxing - Federation Celebrates Medals

Following Cameroon's victory at the African Boxing Championship, a boxing competition was organised in Yaounde on Friday July 21, 2017.

Dust is yet to settle on the victory of Cameroon at the 2017 African Boxing Championship that took place in Brazzaville, Congo from June 17 to 25, 2017. Cameroon finished first out of 22 countries with nine medals; six in gold, two silver and one bronze. With this result, six Cameroonian boxers will be representing Cameroon in the world championship.

It is in this light that an Olympic boxing competition was organised in Yaounde on Friday July 21, 2017 by the Cameroon Boxing Federation. The competition brought together boxers from clubs across the country. A total of 13 fights were on schedule. Each fight had three rounds which lasted three minutes each. The public watched with enthusiasm young Cameroonian athletes display rich talents in boxing. The athletes competed in the 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 69kg, 75kg, 81kg and 91kg categories. In the 91kg, Bepdjaga Mael of COPA Boxing club beat his opponent George Evina from Renouveau Boxing Club through knock out. Still in the 91kg Mbajounga Faustin of Orange Boxing Club overpowered Fokou Alexis of Mbah Boxing Club through knock out. In the 81kg Akono Atouba of COPA Boxing club beat Seyi Adamou equally of COPA Boxing club. In the 69kg Atanga Prospere of COPA Boxing Club beat Ayi Bodo Dibril of COPA Boxing Club through knock out.

The Promoter of the boxing competition, Roger Didier Eyenga said the objective was to present to the public the medals won during the African Boxing Championship and also for them to bid farewell to their fans before leaving for the World Boxing Championship in Hamburg, Germany in August. Five boxers, Christelle Aurore Ndiang (75kg), Yannicke Azangue Aubiege (69kg), Wilfried Dieudonné Séyi (75kg), Arsene Fokou Fosso (+91kg) and Ulrich Yomo (+81kg) will represent Cameroon at the World Championships in Hamburg, Germany next month. The competition will qualify athletes for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.